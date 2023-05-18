Arab leaders, officials arrive in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for Arab League summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Thursday to attend the 32nd Arab League summit, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.





They were welcomed by several officials including Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of Mecca, and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit upon their arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Saudi Arabia will host the 32nd Arab League summit on Friday where leaders will meet after recent rapprochement with Syria following years of isolation over its crackdown on protests that spiraled into a war.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had sent an invitation to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the summit.



Assad will travel to the Kingdom on Thursday to attend the meeeting, according to the Syrian presidency.

