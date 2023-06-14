Saudi Space Commission elevated to Saudi Space Agency, expanding Kingdom’s ambitions

Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Space Commission has officially been transformed into an agency under the name of the Saudi Space Agency (SSA) following Cabinet approval during a session on Wednesday.



“The Council of Ministers resolution to transform the Saudi Space Commission into the Saudi Space Agency reflects the continuous interest in creating a sustainable economic and innovative environment for the space sector and its technologies,” the agency said on its Twitter account after the decision was issued.

#SaudiSpaceAgency

The beginning of a new phase..

To draw an ambitious future towards progress and innovation





The decision was approved during a Cabinet session that was headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



The Saudi Space Commission was launched in December 2018 and aimed at accelerating economic diversification, enhancing research and development and raising private sector participation in the global space industry.



SSA said on its website that its objectives align with Saudi Arabia’s aspirations for a better and advanced quality of life, “as they align with its vision to create better and safer environments for its citizens while creating new opportunities for more profitable innovations that support the Saudi economy.”





Most prominent roles of the #SaudiSpaceAgency pic.twitter.com/CUQ9UFTOLZ — وكالة الفضاء السعودية (@saudispace) June 13, 2023





It also stated that among its several objectives is to enhance the Kingdom’s position and role as a leading regional and international center in the field of space science and technology.



SSA added that its strategy requires setting goals that focus on space science and exploratory missions, creating new opportunities in the space sector as well as “empowering national cadres to achieve growth and progress in a way that serves the country and humanity.”



The decision to transform the Saudi Space Commission into SSA follows a historic Saudi mission to the International Space Station last month that saw the Kingdom sending its first Arab female astronaut to space.



Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni successfully finished their work on board the ISS after being part of the four-person crew Axiom-2 mission.



