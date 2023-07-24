Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal makes record $332 mln bid for Mbappe

Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for iconic French striker Kylian Mbappe, according to several media reports.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for its player and has given Al Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with the player, the reports said on Monday.

The move comes after PSG left the player out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan, determined to sell him if he does not sign a new contract.

Mbappe decided not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal with PSG and plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

According to reports, there have been no talks between Al Hilal and the 24-year-old and the French player is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

