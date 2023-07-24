Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal makes record $332 mln bid for Mbappe

Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for iconic French striker Kylian Mbappe, according to several media reports.
Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for its player and has given Al Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with the player, the reports said on Monday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The move comes after PSG left the player out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan, determined to sell him if he does not sign a new contract.
Mbappe decided not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal with PSG and plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.
According to reports, there have been no talks between Al Hilal and the 24-year-old and the French player is widely expected to join Real Madrid.
Read more:
Saudi Pro League interim CEO reveals Kingdom’s transformative football strategy
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Joins Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal from Lazio
Saudi Pro League leading Asia’s journey to becoming global football destination
-
Mbappe brace sends France through to last 16 after 2-1 over DenmarkKylian Mbappe scored twice to send champions France into the last 16 of the World Cup as they beat Denmark 2-1 in their Group D clash at the 974 ... World News
-
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Joins Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal from LazioSerbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has joined Al Hilal from Serie A side Lazio, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Wednesday.“Coming from ... Sports
-
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal signs Senegal defender Koulibaly from ChelseaSenegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly is joining Al Hilal from Premier League side Chelsea, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Sunday.“We’ll continue to ... Sports