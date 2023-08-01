From Benzema to Kante: The Saudi Pro League’s most high-profile foreign recruits

Since the start of the year, the Saudi Pro League has made international headlines for recruiting some of the world’s best players to its clubs.

In an effort to transform the league and position it as one of the top 10 globally, Saudi Arabia has signed dozens of renowned footballers, ranging from Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo to Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, as part of its new strategy.

“This strategy has been years in the making and has involved a lot of global footballing expertise to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity for growth,” the league’s interim CEO Saad al-Lazeez had said in a statement last month.

Here are some of the Saudi Pro League’s most high-profile international recruits:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

The 38-year-old player was the first footballer to join a Saudi football club when he signed with Al Nassr in December after leaving Manchester United. The sports icon has since encouraged more international players to move to Saudi Arabia, saying he paved the way for them to join.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly has a contract with Al Nassr worth more than $214 million.

2. Karim Benzema

The current Ballon d’Or winner signed a three-year contract with Al Ittihad in June, leaving Real Madrid after 14 long years.

During his time at the Spanish club, the Frenchman brought an incredible 24 trophies including four La Liga, three Copa del Rey and five UEFA Champions League titles.

The 35-year-old will reportedly earn $107 million per year.

3. N’golo Kante

Al Ittihad announced in June that the popular midfielder would be joining the club after he accepted an offer. After seven years at Chelsea FC, the 32-year-old signed a three-year deal with the club as a free agent for a reported $109.78 million per year.

4. Edouard Mendy

The high-profile player also left Chelsea FC to join the Saudi club Al Ahli. The 31-year-old won the Champions League in 2020-21 and was named as the best goalkeeper in the world by FIFA in 2021.

5. Ruben Neves

Portuguese footballer made the decision to move from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers to Al Hilal in June after signing a three-year contract with a transfer fee of $60 million.

6. Kalidou Koulibaly

The Senegal captain left Chelsea after only one season to join Saudi club Al Hilal for an undisclosed fee.

Koulibaly scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining them from Napoli last July.

7. Robert Firmino

The 31-year-old Brazil international signed with Al Ahli after his contract with Liverpool expired after eight years. As the highest-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history, Firmino was a fan favorite. He has scored 111 goals in 362 appearances.

8. Jordan Henderson

England midfielder Jordan Henderson joined Saudi Al Ettifaq from Liverpool in July for about $15.55 million plus add-ons, who is set to end his 12-year stay at Anfield.

