Inaugural AlUla Desert Blaze all set to challenge endurance racers

The first edition of AlUla Desert Blaze will offer runners from around the world a chance to test their endurance skills in this ancient Saudi Arabian city on August 26.

Runners can register for distances spanning 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km, with total cash prizes worth $30,000 on offer.

Starting from Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO Heritage Site of Hegra, the route will see athletes running through AlUla’s canyons, with the mercury touching 42 degrees Celsius.

AlUla Desert Blaze races will be held on both asphalt and tarred roads or on compact gravel and sand roads, with no trails, scrambling or mountaineering involved.

Runners will have access to comprehensive medical services and amenities throughout their participation, including ambulances with roaming and stationed paramedics, nurses and physiotherapists, and aide stations every 5km with water, ice buckets, hydration drinks, gels, fruit and snacks.

Registration, priced between $13 and $53, closes on August 22 at 11.59pm (local time) or earlier if the slots are all sold out.

AlUla Desert Blaze is the latest on a thrilling calendar of sporting events that take advantage of the city’s breath-taking landscape, which includes sandstone cliffs, lush oases, and fertile farmlands.

“AlUla Desert Blaze is not just a race, it’s a unique and transformative experience. Not only does it represent a new performance milestone for athletes, but also gives everyone taking part a unique perspective on AlUla and its various visitor offerings, with a route that winds past ancient monuments, through undiscovered landscapes and in the shadow of monumental cliff faces, edging vast sandstone canyons,” Phillip Jones, the Chief Tourism Officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said.

“AlUla Desert Blaze is an addition to what the destination already has on offer in terms of adventures that sporting enthusiasts love to indulge in, promising a truly unforgettable experience,” he added.

From hosting the AlUla Camel Cup and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup to the prestigious Saudi Tour, AlUla continues to showcase sustainable development of sports through various events.

