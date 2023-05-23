Saudi Arabia unveils new eco-luxury AZULIK AlUla Resort

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) unveiled plans for the development of the AZULIK AlUla Resort in Saudi Arabia, a new eco-luxury hotel that is set to welcome guests in 2027.

Operated by Mexican luxury brand AZULIK and designed by Roth Architecture, the resort is expected to create more than 300 new jobs.

AZULIK AlUla will be located in the Nabatean Horizon District in the midst of the ancient city’s canyons near the AlMutadil Equestrian Village development and the upcoming Wadi al-Fann, according to the RCU.

#AzulikAlUla will have sustainability at its core, including the preservation of heritage, conservation of the natural environment and promotion of a sustainable economy for the #AlUla community. pic.twitter.com/gMRwX9rdse — الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا (@RCU_SA) May 22, 2023

The resort will feature 76 private villas, a spa, VIP club, international restaurants and cafes, luxury guesthouses, and an art museum.

The design for AZULIK AlUla was inspired by the region’s natural surrounding and biodiversity, including its sand dunes and mountains.

No private vehicle traffic will be allowed on-property. Instead, an all-electric mobility system will be provided, along with horse and camel routes, and hiking trails for guests to enjoy the surroundings.

“AZULIK AlUla is centered on the concept of sustainability and connection with the natural and human heritage surrounding this magnificent property. Along with its proximity to the AlMutadil Equestrian Village and Wadi al-Fann, both under development, this resort is one of several assets contributing to AlUla’s growth as a leading destination in line with our Journey Through Time master plan,” John Northen, RCU Vice President of Hotels and Resorts, said.

Saudi Arabia continues to place tourism at the forefront of its Vision 2030 plan aimed at diversifying the economy, providing more job opportunities, transforming the country into a travel destination, and enhancing the quality of life.

