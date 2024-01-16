Ramadan 2024: Expected start date, longest and shortest fasting hours, holidays

Muslims worldwide will soon begin preparations for the holy month of Ramadan, as the expected start date is less than two months away.



During Ramadan, Muslims around the world observe the month by fasting from dawn till sunset, during which they refrain from eating and drinking. People usually break their fast with iftars that emphasize the sense of community and sympathize with the less privileged.



Ramadan 2024 will likely begin on or around March 11, with fasting hours varying across different countries. The range for this year is expected to be between 12 hours and over 17 hours.



1. Nuuk, Greenland

2. Reykjavik, Iceland

3. Helsinki, Finland

4. Glasgow, Scotland

5. Ottawa, Canada

6. London, United Kingdom

7. Paris, France

8. Zurich, Switzerland

9. Rome, Italy

10. Madrid, Spain



1. Christchurch, New Zealand

2. Puerto Montt, Chile

3. Jakarta, Indonesia

4. Nairobi, Kenya

5. Karachi, Pakistan

6. New Delhi, India



The range for fasting hours in the Gulf region and the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, will likely be between 13-15 hours, depending on the location.

This year, Ramadan 2024 will start during the winter season. According to Ibrahim al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, the winter season began on December 22 and will last until March 20.



Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Holy month, is expected to fall on or around April 10. Public and private sector employees in Muslim-majority countries will get to enjoy days off to celebrate the holiday.



However, the Moon-sighting committee in Saudi Arabia traditionally confirms the precise start of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr closer to the date.



While Ramadan is not observed as a public holiday, Muslims observe Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy month.



Last year, Saudi Arabia announced a four-day public holiday in observance of the Muslim holiday for the private and non-profit sectors while UAE residents enjoyed five days off from work.



Those in Muslim countries can expect similar amount of days off this year which will be announced closer to the date.



