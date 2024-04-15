Saudi Arabia not involved in intercepting Iran missiles, drones at Israel: Sources

1 min read

Saudi Arabia did not participate in the interception of Iranian drones and missiles launched late Saturday at Israel, informed sources told Al Arabiya on Monday.

This clarification follows statements attributed to an official Saudi website by Israeli media, suggesting Saudi involvement in intercepting the Iranian projectiles aimed at Israel.

“There is no official website that published a statement about Saudi participation in intercepting attacks against Israel,” the sources said.

Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles, including from its own territory, targeting Israel in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1.

The Israeli military said it intercepted 99 percent of the aerial threats, aided by the United States and other allies. It said the overnight attack caused only minor damage.

Following Iran’s attack on Israel, Saudi Arabia called on all parties to exercise the “utmost levels” of restraint and spare the region and its people the dangers of wars.

