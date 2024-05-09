Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister

2 min read

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh al-Jasser told Al Arabiya that flying taxis and drones will be tested during this year’s Hajj season.



“There is currently a lot of competition among various transportation companies to provide a practical product in the upcoming years,” al-Jasser said in an interview.



As this sector is gradually expanding, it is vital for the ministry to be introduced to these new technologies and see the best way they can be incorporated.



“So, we must be at the front in order to benefit from these services and for the Hajj season to have the largest share of it.”



Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

It usually takes place between the 8th and the 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah and Muslims from all over the world gather in Mecca to perform it.



Hajj season this year is expected to begin on June 14.



