Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A Saudi flag flutters atop the Saudi Arabia's embassy in Beirut, Lebanon October 30, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A Saudi flag flutters atop the Saudi Arabia's embassy in Beirut, Lebanon October 30, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon ‘immediately’

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Beirut on Sunday called on its nationals to leave Lebanon “immediately,” amid fears of escalation and an anticipated Iranian response to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The embassy’s request followed a similar call it issused to its citizens in Beirut in June.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The embassy “is closely following the developments of events in southern Lebanon, and it renews its call on Saudi citizens to leave Lebanese territory immediately in compliance with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon,” Sunday’s statement on X said.

Tensions have soared in the region following the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Iran is highly expected to retaliate.

Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed ally of Hamas in Lebanon, have traded near-daily cross-border fire since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel sparked the war in the Gaza Strip.

Read more:

Foreign nationals told to leave Lebanon as war fears surge

France calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon, Iran due to military risks

Haniyeh assassination: Iran arrests intel officers, military officials amid probe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size