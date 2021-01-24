Biden will work with Israel to build on regional normalization deals, says Sullivan

The Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and to build on the country’s regional normalization agreements, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart, according to a statement on Sunday.

“They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel’s normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco,” according to a statement on Sullivan’s call on Saturday with Israel’s Meir Ben Shabbat.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sullivan also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, the statement said.

Read more:

UAE to establish embassy in Tel Aviv

Biden's incoming national security aide condemns Iran’s execution of journalist

Netanyahu urges President Biden to ‘strengthen’ US-Israel alliance

Last Update: Sunday, 24 January 2021 KSA 16:59 - GMT 13:59