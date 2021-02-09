.
.
.
.
Language

New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar; puts travel ban on military leaders: PM

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media regarding the latest case of coronavirus infections, at the parliament in Auckland on August 12, 2020. (AFP)
A file photo New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on August 12, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar; puts travel ban on military leaders: PM

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Wellington

Published: Updated:

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that the government will suspend all high-level political and military contact with Myanmar, according to Reuters.

New Zealand will also impose a travel ban on Myanmar’s military leaders, and ensure its aid program to the country will not include projects that are delivered with, or benefit, the military government, Ardern said in a news conference.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a separate statement that New Zealand does not recognize the legitimacy of the military-led government and called on the military to immediately release all detained political leaders and restore civilian rule.

Read more:

Myanmar junta imposes curfew, meeting bans as protests swell

Myanmar state TV threatens ‘action’ against protestors who break the law

Myanmar coup: Protests swell rapidly one week on

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment
Iran’s militias pose a threat to Arab countries’ stability: Saudi Arabia’s FM Iran’s militias pose a threat to Arab countries’ stability: Saudi Arabia’s FM
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More