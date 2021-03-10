NATO must tackle climate change by reducing military emissions: Secretary-General

NATO must cut its “military emissions” as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed US climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.

“We agree that climate change makes the world more unsafe, so #NATO needs to step up and play a bigger role in combating it – including by reducing military emissions. I look forward to working closely together (with Kerry),” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

