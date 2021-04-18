.
.
.
.
Language

South Africa wildfire forces evacuation of university students

Firefighters try, in vain, to extinguish a fire in the Jagger Library, at the University of Cape Town, after a forest fire came down the foothills of Table Mountain, setting university buildings alight in Cape Town, on April 18, 2021. (AFP)
Firefighters try, in vain, to extinguish a fire in the Jagger Library, at the University of Cape Town, after a forest fire came down the foothills of Table Mountain, setting university buildings alight in Cape Town, on April 18, 2021. (AFP)

South Africa wildfire forces evacuation of university students

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A wildfire raging on the slopes of Cape Town’s Table Mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University of Cape Town on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wind spread the blaze across dry brush and burned part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant, according to local media. Some buildings on the university campus caught fire, and a historic windmill nearby burned, photos of the fire showed.

More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to the university campus and to Table Mountain National Park. Four helicopters were being used to drop water on threatened areas, officials said.

One firefighter was injured and being treated at a hospital, according to the Cape Town fire and rescue department.

Residents have been cautioned to be on alert, Charlotte Powell, spokeswoman for the city’s disaster risk management center, said in a statement.

“At this stage, there’s no cause to evacuate, but we ask that residents adhere to the following: close all windows to prevent draft and reduce heat, damp down your garden using a hose or irrigation system,” Powell said.

Read more:

Nearly 700 patients evacuated as fire blazes in Johannesburg hospital

Fire at Houthi-controlled migrant facility in Yemen kills at least eight: UN

Back India, South Africa plea to waive vaccine IP rules: Senators urge Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry  More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry 
Top Content
Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close
Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month
Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust
COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers
Israel, Greece sign largest defense procurement deal: Israeli defense ministry Israel, Greece sign largest defense procurement deal: Israeli defense ministry
At least 32 people killed as train derails in Egypt At least 32 people killed as train derails in Egypt
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More