FC Barcelona files complaint to block PSG move for Lionel Messi

A law firm representing FC Barcelona have filed an official complaint against Paris Saint Germain in a bid to block Lionel Messi’s anticipated move to the French football team, according to reports.

A tearful Messi confirmed on Sunday he was leaving Barcelona after the club said it could no longer afford to pay his high salary without jeopardizing its future.

Spanish football league La Liga would not allow Messi to renew his contract with the Catalan club, the Argentinian star player told reporters at a news conference in Barcelona’s Camp Nou. He added that he did everything he could to try to remain at the club, which he never imagined he would leave.

PSG are one of a limited number of clubs that have the financial resources to sign Messi who has spent his entire professional footballing career with Barcelona.

The French club is reported to have sealed the deal, with an official announcement expected in a few days, but although no confirmation has been made yet.

Lawyers on behalf of Barcelona have now claimed that the Ligue 1 club are guilty of breaking Financial Fair Play rules, leading Spanish media outlet MARCA has reported.

PSG have signed several high-profile players during the summer transfer window, with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos joining the club. Although all joined on free transfers, the trio’s salaries are high, and this is the focus of the legal action brought by Barcelona’s lawyers.

Led by Barcelona official Dr Juan Branco, it is claimed that PSG’s salary-to-income ratio is 99 percent, while Barcelona’s is 54 percent. This, if true is not in compliance with the Financial Fair Play rules applicable to all clubs in Europe.

A video of Messi breaking down in tears before announcing his was leaving his beloved boyhood club has gone viral. In the video, the footballing legend is greeted by a lengthy standing ovation from the media, current and former team mates and coaches.

