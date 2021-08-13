NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan

NATO will hold an urgent meeting Friday on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan after the US said it was sending troops to evacuate its nationals, diplomatic and official sources told AFP.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will lead discussions with envoys from the 30 allies in the meeting starting at 3:00pm (1300 GMT), with one source saying it would focus on evacuation planning from Afghanistan.

