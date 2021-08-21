.
.
.
.
US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport

Screengrab from a video showing an Afghan trying to hand a baby to soldiers at Kabul airport. (Twitter)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US military officials confirmed on Friday that an Afghan baby who was handed to marines over a razor wire wall at Kabul’s airport has been safely reunited with their father.

“The baby seen in the video was taken to a medical treatment facility on site and cared for by medical professionals,” Maj. James Stenger, a spokesman for the Marines, wrote in an email to the New York Times.

“I can confirm the baby was reunited with their father and is safe at the airport.”

A video of the baby being handed to US personnel amid chaotic scenes went viral on social media on Thursday as Afghans crowded the airport attempting to flee Taliban rule.

Stenger did not provide any additional details requested by the New York Times, including the baby’s gender or how many children had been taken to similar facilities.

He sent several photos showing US Marines playing with children at military checkpoints and giving children water.

US President Biden committed on Friday to sending 6,000 US troops to aid operations at Kabul airport after the Taliban took over the city without a fight on Sunday.

Biden has pledged to bring all Americans and Afghans who aided in its war efforts back to the US.

