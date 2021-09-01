Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him

The Taliban confirmed on Wednesday that the group’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada will be the top authority in the country and a president or prime minister will run the country under his authority, according to Afghan news outlet ToloNews.

The group said the discussions on forming a new government have been finalized and they will soon make an announcement.

“Consultations are almost finalized on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet. The Islamic government that we will announce will be a ... model for the people,” said Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission.

He added: “There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhundzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this.”

The Taliban’s government model seems to follow that of Iran’s.

While Iran has a president and a cabinet, the supreme leader is the religious authority who holds the highest office in the country with powers to dictate policy, overrule laws and override the president. He has the final say in all matters of state.

Afghan political analyst was quoted by ToloNews as saying: “The name of the new system should be neither republic nor emirate. It should be something like an Islamic government. Hibatullah should be at the top of the government, and he will not be the president. He will be the leader of Afghanistan. Below him there will be a prime minister or a president that will work under his oversight.”

