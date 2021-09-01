.
US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

US Navy sailors connect pogo sticks, used to transport cargo, to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a replenishment-at-sea, in Arabian Sea, June 7, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

A military helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and later crashed into the sea leading to search-and-rescue operations off the coast of San Diego, the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

“An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31,” the Pacific Fleet said in a message on Twitter.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” the message said.

The US Navy Third Fleet said one crew member had been rescued. NBC 7 San Diego reported that five people were still unaccounted for.

