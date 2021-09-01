US lawmakers: Biden ‘not living in reality’ for calling Afghanistan pullout a success

US Republican lawmakers criticized on Tuesday President Joe Biden for describing the American withdrawal from Afghanistan as an “extraordinary success,” saying he was “not living in reality.”

“Last night in Kabul, the United States ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan. The longest war in our history. We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history — with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety... No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history,” Biden said in a press conference.

“The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery and selfless courage of the US military, our diplomats and intelligence professionals,” he added.

After 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan, the last of US troops and officials left the country on Monday.

US officials said there are at least 200 Americans left in Afghanistan. There are also thousands of US-allied Afghans who want to flee Taliban rules left in the country.

Republican lawmakers took to Twitter to criticize Biden’s declaration of a resounding success, some going as far as calling for his resignation.

Congressman Dan Meuser said: “This withdrawal was an unmitigated disaster that could have been avoided. President Biden is not living in reality if he thinks leaving behind Americans and our allies, and handing over US military equipment to the Taliban is an ‘extraordinary success’.”

This withdrawal was an unmitigated disaster that could have been avoided. President Biden is not living in reality if he thinks leaving behind Americans and our allies, and handing over U.S. military equipment to the Taliban is an 'extraordinary success'.https://t.co/fjJJyptSi4 — Congressman Dan Meuser (@RepMeuser) August 31, 2021

Republican Joe Wilson said: “The admin’s unconditional surrender in Afghanistan has put the US back to where we were before 9/11, susceptible to attacks. And on this day, a deadline established by the Taliban, the US left hundreds of Americans and thousands of allies to face a murderous fate.”

“This failure of leadership is the reason that I am calling for the resignation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and for the firing of Sec of State Antony Blinken, Defense Sec Lloyd Austin, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan,” he added.

This failure of leadership is the reason that I am calling for the resignation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and for the firing of Sec of State Antony Blinken, Defense Sec Lloyd Austin, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Read my statement ➡️ https://t.co/23s5ym7Ahi — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) August 31, 2021

Republican Richard Hudson said: “Today, President Biden called his withdrawal a ‘success.’ This is an extreme insult to 13 new Gold Star families, as well as thousands of US citizens and allies stranded. Additionally, billions in equipment funded by US taxpayers now in the hands of the Taliban is not success.”

Thirteen US servicemen died last Thursday after ISIS-K, the extremist group’s arm in Afghanistan, bombed Kabul airport, also killing over a 100 Afghans and wounding scores more.

“He may declare the War On Terror over. But terrorists who’s hateful ideology compels them to kill Americans haven’t stopped,” Hudson added.

Today, President Biden called his withdrawal a “success.” This is an extreme insult to 13 new Gold Star families, as well as thousands of US citizens & allies stranded. Additionally, billions in equipment funded by US taxpayers now in the hands of the Taliban is not success. 1/3 — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) August 31, 2021

US Representative Mike Rogers, Lead Republican of the House Armed Services Committee said in a statement: “President Biden’s words today were hollow. One American left behind is one too many. The fact is President Biden abandoned Americans in Afghanistan – leaving them at the mercy of the Taliban and ISIS-K. The President made a promise to the American people that he would stay until every American was out. Today, he shamefully tried to paint his failure as a success.”

He added: “This isn’t the end of a war – the terrorists still exist, and they killed 13 American service members last week. They will not stop because the President arbitrarily picked a date.”

"This disaster that we just experienced is solely the responsibility of Joe Biden." - @RepMikeRogersAL pic.twitter.com/6I0MIinByJ — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 31, 2021

