Flight evacuating female Afghan activists chartered by Clinton NGO lands in Albania

A private plane evacuating female Afghan activists from Kabul chartered by an NGO co-founded by Hillary Clinton has landed in Albania, a source inside the Albanian government told Al Arabiya English.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The plane carrying 37 Afghan women and their male relatives landed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The evacuation from Kabul’s airport, which has seen chaotic scenes since the Taliban’s takeover of the city on August 15, was far from easy.

Several evacuees needed medical attention on arrival due to minor injuries caused by the crush from the crowd as well as US troops shoving them onto aircraft.

The Afghans arrived in Albania with no baggage as US military forces forbid them from taking it on board in order to reduce weight.

Some of them had been waiting at the airport for up to two days.

The private flight was chartered by Vital Voices, the official said, an NGO founded by Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright with the intention of empowering women.

Albania is now hosting 644 Afghan refugees temporarily while they process visas for final destination countries.

Evacuees are staying in university dorms and seaside resorts, the official said.

Most of the newly-arrived Afghans are aiming to be resettled in the US.

Read more:

Opinion: Iran’s game in Afghanistan should worry the West

Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him

US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports