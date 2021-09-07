Afghans take to the streets protesting against Taliban in support of Ahmad Massoud

Hundreds of Afghans took to the streets in the capital Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif city Monday night protesting against Taliban rule in support of the resistance movement led by Ahmad Massoud.

Videos on social media showed crowds chanting “death to Taliban, long live Afghanistan” as people marched in the dark streets.

The courageous people of Mazar-e-Sharif, in northern #Afghanistan, have taken to the streets to protest against the Taliban.



pic.twitter.com/bWjgl2DdlN — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) September 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Taliban had announced it had captured Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the anti-Taliban movement, the National Resistance Front (NRF), which mobilized under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, the slain hero of the anti-Soviet resistance Ahmad Shah Massoud.

After which, Massoud released an audio message in which he called for a “national uprising.”

“We request other brothers and sisters, wherever you are and with whatever means you are capable, to rise up and resist against the imposition of a servile and subjugated future in Afghanistan,” Massoud said.

In his audio message, Massoud accused the Taliban of using “foreign mercenaries”, without naming a specific country.

The chants by the protesters also included “death to Pakistan.”

“Long Live Afghanistan.”



“Death To Pakistan.”



Among the chants at a protest march in #Kabul tonight.



Courtesy video. pic.twitter.com/eLvNKIxccY — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) September 6, 2021

The US has long accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban; a charge Islamabad denies.

Pakistan's spy chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed flew into Kabul on Saturday. It was not clear what his agenda was, but a senior official in Pakistan said earlier in the week that Hameed, who heads the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, could help the Taliban reorganize the Afghan military.

Regional media reports, citing anonymous sources, said that Pakistan provided air support for the Taliban in their strikes against the resistance fighters in Panjshir.

