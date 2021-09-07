.
Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report

A view of a gate of the provincial governor's office in Panjshir, in this picture uploaded to social media on September 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Taliban fighters in front of a gate of the provincial governor's office in Panjshir, in this picture uploaded to social media on September 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Pakistan’s military forces helped the Taliban in the fight to capture Panjshir province from the National Resistance Front (NRF), CNN-News18 reported, citing sources close to the resistance.

The report said Pakistan provided air support to Taliban fighters in Panjshir with some special forces having been airdropped to fight the resistance led by Ahmad Massoud.

The Taliban claimed victory in Panjshir, the last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance, Monday morning after days of intensive fighting and heavy casualties reported on both sides.

After which, Massoud released an audio message in which he called for a “national uprising.”

In his audio message, Massoud accused the Taliban of using “foreign mercenaries”, without naming a specific country.

The US has long accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban; a charge Islamabad denies.

Pakistan's spy chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed flew into Kabul on Saturday. It was not clear what his agenda was, but a senior official in Pakistan said earlier in the week that Hameed, who heads the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, could help the Taliban reorganize the Afghan military.

Monday night saw hundreds of Afghans take to the streets in the capital Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif city protesting against Taliban rule in support of the resistance. Protestors chanted “death to Pakistan, long live Afghanistan.”

