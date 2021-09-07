.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over annexed Crimea

  • Font
Russian warships are seen ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 23, 2021. (Reuters/Alexey Pavlishak)
Russian warships are seen ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 23, 2021. (Reuters/Alexey Pavlishak)

Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over annexed Crimea

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s FSB security service on Tuesday accused Ukraine of organizing an attack on a gas pipeline in Russian-annexed Crimea, an allegation rejected by Kiev which said Moscow was trying to punish prominent Crimean Tatar figures.

The FSB accused the Ukrainian military intelligence service and the Mejlis, the outlawed representative body of the Crimean Tatars, of conspiring to blow up the pipeline on Aug. 23 outside the city of Simferopol.

On Monday, a court in Crimea ordered Nariman Dzhelyalov, ex-deputy chairman of the Mejlis, to be held in custody for two months over the incident.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 drew Western sanctions. Western countries and most of the rest of the world recognize the Black Sea peninsula as Ukrainian, and Kiev wants the territory returned.

The FSB said in a statement that the perpetrators of the blast had been promised a payment of around $2,000 by Ukraine’s military intelligence.

“It has been established the sabotage was organized by a branch of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate in the city of Kherson... with the participation of the Mejlis...,” the FSB said.

It said it had launched a criminal case into sabotage, an offence that can carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Mykola Krasnyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence, denied any involvement in the pipeline incident.

‘Political repression’

Ukraine’s foreign ministry cast the accusations and the jailing of Dzhelyalov as punishment for a summit held in Kiev last month aimed at maintaining international attention on securing the return of Crimea to Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation, as an occupying power, is obliged under international law to immediately end political repression against the local population of the Crimean peninsula,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko told Reuters.

Russia banned the Mejlis in 2016, branding it an “extremist” body. Many Crimean Tatars were opposed to the Russian annexation of the peninsula.

The United States, an ally of Ukraine, has accused Moscow of targeting the Mejlis and its leadership and called for Dzhelyalov’s release.

Read more:

Biden promises Ukraine’s Zelenskiy US will counter Russia’s expansion

Russia’s Putin says Ukraine is controlled by Western leaders

Russian passports in Donbass are a step towards ‘annexation’: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’ Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’
Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More