.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

France warns Britain against ‘blackmail’ over migrants

  • Font
British rescuers (front) helping some 20 migrants on a semi-rigid boat trying make their way from France across the English Channel. (AFP)
British rescuers (front) helping some 20 migrants on a semi-rigid boat trying make their way from France across the English Channel. (AFP)

France warns Britain against ‘blackmail’ over migrants

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that France would not accept Britain violating international maritime law or “financial blackmail” as London steps up efforts to prevent migrants crossing the Channel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“France will not accept any practice that breaks maritime law, nor any financial blackmail,” Darmanin wrote on Twitter. “Britain’s commitments must be respected. I said this clearly to my counterpart” Priti Patel during a meeting on Wednesday, he added.

Read more:

EU preparing for Afghans already abroad to try to reach Europe

French police officer gets suspended term for attack on British volunteer in Calais

Denmark wants migrants to work for welfare benefits

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
Top Content
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken
Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import Captagon shipment by group linked to Hezbollah Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import Captagon shipment by group linked to Hezbollah
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More