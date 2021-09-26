.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least three dead after train derails in Montana, US

  • Font
In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen an ambulance is parked at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP)
In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen an ambulance is parked at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (AP)

At least three dead after train derails in Montana, US

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

At least three people were killed Saturday afternoon when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, an official with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dispatcher Starr Tyler told The Associated Press that three people died in the derailment. She did not have more details.

Rail operator Amtrak confirmed that at least three people were killed and multiple others injured.

“We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident,” the firm said, adding that there were also “reported injuries” among the passengers and crew on the train.

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. The accident scene is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Helena and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Canada.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, Abrams said.

Megan Vandervest, a passenger on the train who was going to visit a friend in Seattle, told The New York Times that she was awakened by the derailment.

“My first thought was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I had heard stories about trains derailing,” said Vandervest, who is from Minneapolis. “My second thought was that’s crazy. We wouldn’t be derailing. Like, that doesn’t happen.”

She told the Times that the car behind hers was tilted over, the one behind that was entirely tipped over, and the three cars behind that “had completely fallen off the tracks and were detached from the train.”

Speaking from the Liberty County Senior Center, where passengers were being taken, Vandervest said it felt like “extreme turbulence on a plane.”

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

Photos posted to social media showed several cars on their sides. Passengers were standing alongside the tracks, some carrying luggage.

The images showed sunny skies, and it appeared the accident occurred along a straight section of tracks.

Read more:

Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed

Train derails in fourth Egypt railway accident in five weeks

At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure
Dubai ruler’s son appointed UAE finance minister in cabinet shuffle Dubai ruler’s son appointed UAE finance minister in cabinet shuffle
Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More