Vietnam has been in talks with Iran over seized oil tanker: Foreign ministry

Iranian-flagged crude oil tanker MT Horse is escorted to Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia January 26, 2021. Indonesian Coast Guard (BAKAMLA)/Indonesian Navy (TNI AL)/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
Iranian-flagged crude oil tanker MT Horse is escorted to Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia January 26, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Hanoi

Published: Updated:

Vietnam has been in talks with Iranian authorities over the seizure of a Vietnamese oil tanker off the Iranian coast, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has held talks with the Iranian embassy in Hanoi, and the Vietnamese embassy in Iran has held talks with the Iranian authorities to verify information and settle the incident to ensure safety and humane treatment for Vietnamese citizens,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing.

Developing

