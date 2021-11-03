.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran

  • Font
Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi leaves a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, in Vienna, Austria. (File Photo: Reuters)
Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi leaves a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, in Vienna, Austria. (File Photo: Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Vienna talks on nuclear deal to resume November 29: US, Iran

US said the talks should start “precisely” where they left off in the sixth round.

Yaghoub Fazeli & Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Talks aimed at reviving the now-defunct 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which have been stalled since June, will resume on November 29, the US and Iran said Wednesday.

“In a phone call with @enriquemora_ , we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna,” Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani said in a tweet, referring to the European Union’s Enrique Mora, who coordinates the talks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US and Iran began indirect talks in Vienna in April that sought to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the accord, which the US abandoned in 2018 under former President Donald Trump.

The talks have been stalled since the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price said the US believed the talks could be “closed” quickly if the Iranians were “serious.”

“We believe that if the Iranians are serious, we can manage to do that in relatively short order,” Price told reporters during a briefing.

Price added that if the talks were to succeed, they should “start precisely” where they left off in the sixth round.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said last week Tehran wants to start talks from scratch rather than pick up from where they left off.

“We do not want to enter the negotiations from the stalemate of the Vienna talks, but we accept the format formed in the Vienna talks,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

The European Union said EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Mora would chair the meeting.

“Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” an EU statement read.

For his part, Russia's de-facto spokesperson at the Vienna talks said. This “long-awaited collective decision opens the way to #US #sanctions lifting and return of #Iran to full implementation of nuclear provisions of 2015 deal,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the International Organizations in Vienna said in a tweet.

Read more: US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee
Top Content
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
Saudi residential boom sees apartment prices climb at fastest pace in five years Saudi residential boom sees apartment prices climb at fastest pace in five years
Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers Saudi Arabia arrests five citizens for assaulting restaurant workers
‘Squid Game’ cryptocurrency $SQUID crashes, scammers cash millions ‘Squid Game’ cryptocurrency $SQUID crashes, scammers cash millions
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More