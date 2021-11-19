India’s Modi to repeal controversial farm laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he had decided to repeal three controversial farm laws against which farmers have protested for more than a year.

“Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws,” Modi said in an address to the nation.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.”

Read more:

Man suspected of leading farm protest violence arrested by Indian police

Farmer protests erupt in New Delhi on Republic Day

India resumes talks to break deadlock with farmers protesting over agriculture reform