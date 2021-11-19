.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India’s Modi to repeal controversial farm laws

  • Font
Farmers block railway tracks as part of protests against farm laws during nationwide protests, in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavi
Farmers block railway tracks as part of protests against farm laws during nationwide protests, in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, September 27, 2021.(File photo: Reuters)

India’s Modi to repeal controversial farm laws

Reuters, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he had decided to repeal three controversial farm laws against which farmers have protested for more than a year.

“Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws,” Modi said in an address to the nation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.”

Read more:

Man suspected of leading farm protest violence arrested by Indian police

Farmer protests erupt in New Delhi on Republic Day

India resumes talks to break deadlock with farmers protesting over agriculture reform

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Top Content
UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report
Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats
Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches ‘logistics license’ to simplify procedure for companies Saudi Arabia launches ‘logistics license’ to simplify procedure for companies
Afghan women football players flown to UK with Kim Kardashian help Afghan women football players flown to UK with Kim Kardashian help
UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1 bln during Dubai Airshow so far UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1 bln during Dubai Airshow so far
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More