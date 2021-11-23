.
Biden orders release of 50 mln barrels from US strategic oil reserves

Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, US. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, US. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he has ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserves in a coordinated attempt with other countries to tamp down soaring fuel prices.

“This release will be taken in parallel with other major energy consuming nations including China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom,” the White House said.

