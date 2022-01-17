US calls on North Korea to ‘cease’ its ‘unlawful’ missile launches

The US called on North Korea Monday to “cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities,” after Pyongyang fired two suspected ballistic missiles in its fourth weapons test this month, a State Department spokesman said.

In a call with South Korean and Japanese officials, the US special representative on North Korea, Sung Kim “expressed concern” about the missile launches and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue “without preconditions,” the statement from spokesman Ned Price said.

Advertisement

He also “reaffirmed the US commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as its ironclad commitment to the defense of its allies,” South Korea and Japan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two suspected “short-range ballistic missiles” were fired east from an airport in Pyongyang early Monday, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, with Japan also confirming the launch.

They were the latest in a string of weapons tests conducted by Pyongyang this year, including of hypersonic missiles, as leader Kim Jong Un pursues his avowed goal of further strengthening the military.

Its flexing of its military muscle comes despite tough international sanctions and an economy hard-hit by a self-imposed coronavirus blockade.

North Korea has not responded to Washington's offers of talks, instead vowing a “stronger and certain” response to any attempts to rein it in.

Read more:

N.Korea fires two ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport, S.Korea says

North Korea fires two missiles, warns of action over US sanctions push

US sanctions five North Koreans after missile launch