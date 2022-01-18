Russia, Iran and China to hold joint naval drill: RIA

Russia, Iran and China plan to take part in joint naval drills, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet.

It was not immediately clear when the drills would take place.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said, amid talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

The meeting will be Raisi’s most important official visit abroad since he took office, and the first visit by an Iranian president to Russia since 2017.

The leaders will discuss the “whole range of issues of bilateral cooperation”, including the 2015 deal that offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Read more:

Top US diplomat holds talks with European officials over Iran, China, Russia

US sanctions 34 companies over China, Russia, Iran ties

Moscow welcomes ‘progress’ on Iran nuclear deal