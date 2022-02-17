Ukraine denies attacking separatists’ positions in Donbass

Ukrainian government forces denied on Thursday accusations of having targeted separatist positions in the country’s east.

“Despite the fact that our positions were fired on with prohibited weapons, including 122 mm artillery, Ukrainian troops did not open fire in response,” a duty press officer of the Ukrainian Join Forces Operation told Reuters by telephone.

