Ethiopia’s PM Abiy says government open to talks with Tigray rebels to end conflict
Ethiopia’s government is open to talks with the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front to end a 15-month conflict in the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.
While the government has yet to negotiate with the TPLF, “this does not rule out the possibility of discussions,” Abiy’s office said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Abiy’s comments come days after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there was progress in efforts to end a civil war that’s left thousands of people dead, displaced millions, and damaged investor confidence.
The African Union and neighboring Kenya have been encouraging both sides to negotiate.
On Monday, Ethiopia’s parliament announced the formation of an 11-member National Dialogue Commission. The panel has been tasked with presenting proposals aimed at ending simmering tensions between the nation’s ethnic and political groups and conflict that has destabilized one of Africa’s most-populous nations.
Once ready, the commission’s proposals will be put to the Ethiopian people, Abiy said.
Read more: Ethiopia lifts state of emergency early, citing calming war
-
Ethiopia PM inaugurates electricity production at Nile mega-damEthiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated electricity production from the country's mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Sunday, a milestone ... World News
-
Sudan condemns Ethiopia move at controversial Nile damSudan has condemned neighboring Ethiopia for launching power generation at a controversial dam on the Blue Nile without the agreement of downstream ... World News
-
Attack on Ethiopia refugee camp kills five, forcing thousands to flee: UNFighting in northern Ethiopia's Afar region has “engulfed” a camp housing refugees from neighboring Eritrea, the UN said Friday, killing five and ... World News
-
Ethiopia lifts state of emergency early, citing calming warEthiopian lawmakers have voted to end the country’s three-month state of emergency early as mediation efforts continue to end the deadly war in the ... World News
-
Tigray victims file case against Ethiopia at Africa rights body: LawyersA legal non-profit on Tuesday filed a complaint against Ethiopia at the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, alleging “massive human ... World News
-
New diplomat appointed to head US Embassy in EthiopiaAmbassador Geeta Pasi will retire to “pursue other opportunities,” the State Department announced. World News
-
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Ethiopian PM discuss recent developments in Abu DhabiAbu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed bilateral cooperation and regional and ... Gulf
-
Nearly 40 percent of people in Ethiopia’s Tigray lack adequate food: WFPNearly 40 percent of people in Ethiopia’s Tigray region do not have adequate food after 15 months of conflict, according to an assessment released on ... World News
-
US calls on Ethiopia to release all those detained under state of emergencyThe US on Thursday said it welcomed the decision by Ethiopia's Cabinet to approve the lifting of a six-month state of emergency and called on the ... World News
-
Ethiopia cabinet backs shortening wartime state of emergencyEthiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's cabinet on Wednesday endorsed cutting short a state of emergency imposed last November as rebels threatened to ... World News
-
Report: 5,000-plus deaths under Ethiopia's Tigray blockadeNearly 1,500 people died of malnutrition in just part of Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region over a four-month period last year, including more than ... World News