South Korea bans exports of strategic items to Russia, joins SWIFT sanctions
South Korea will tighten export controls against Russia, by banning exports of strategic items, and join Western countries’ moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
The Korean government has also decided to promote the additional release of strategic oil reserves for stabilization of the international energy market and to further review other measures such as the resale of LNG to Europe, the ministry said in statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The Korean government condemned Russia’s armed invasion of Ukraine and, as a responsible member of the international community, decided to actively participate in the international community’s efforts, including economic sanctions, for a peaceful resolution of the situation,” the statement said.
Among the strategic items that will be controlled are supplies of electronics, semiconductors, computers, information and communications, sensors and lasers, navigation and avionics, and marine and aerospace equipment.
South Korea will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the ministry added, saying its decisions have been officially notified to the US government through diplomatic channels.
Read more:
US asks Americans in Russia to ‘consider’ leaving immediately
Rouble tumbles to record low as West steps up Russian sanctions
Russia admits ‘killed’ troops in Ukraine, labels Ukrainian soldiers as ‘Nazis’
-
US asks Americans in Russia to ‘consider’ leaving immediatelyThe United States on Sunday asked its citizens in Russia to “consider” leaving immediately, as commercial airlines cancelled flights and nations shut ... World News
-
Rouble tumbles to record low as West steps up Russian sanctionsThe Russian rouble tumbled to a record low against the dollar on Monday, after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions over the weekend to ... Economy
-
Russia admits ‘killed’ troops in Ukraine, labels Ukrainian soldiers as ‘Nazis’Russia’s army admitted on Sunday that there were “killed and injured” soldiers among its troops in Ukraine, and labelling Ukrainian soldiers as ... World News