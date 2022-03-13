.
India to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland 

An emptied cluster munitions container is seen stuck in the ground outside apartment blocks in the town of Yenakiieve February 23, 2015. Kiev accused pro-Russian rebels of opening fire with rockets and artillery at villages in southeastern Ukraine on Monday, all but burying a week-old European-brokered ceasefire deal. REUTERS/Baz Ratner(UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
An emptied cluster munitions container is seen stuck in the ground outside apartment blocks in the town of Yenakiieve February 23, 2015. Kiev accused pro-Russian rebels of opening fire with rockets and artillery at villages in southeastern Ukraine on Monday, all but burying a week-old European-brokered ceasefire deal. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Mumbai 

India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland, the government said on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the decision to move the embassy from Kyiv was being taken in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country.

“The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments,” it added.

Earlier this month Ukraine’s government said that it had helped evacuate about 20,000 Indian students from areas of the country attacked by Russian forces following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but several were still trapped.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to an Indian government source.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a “special operation.”

US warns UN that Russia may use biological, chemical weapons

Poland says NATO will have to think seriously if Russia’s Putin uses chemical weapons

UK’s Sunak urges firms to leave Russia

