Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan in danger from no-confidence move, key ally says
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is in danger of losing his coalition partners in a no-confidence vote sought by the opposition, a key ally has said, flagging a “tilt” by his partners in government towards their opponents.
The threat of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed nation is growing as the opposition looks to oust the cricketer-turned-politician in a vote that could come as soon as this month after the no-confidence motion unveiled in parliament
last week.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“He is in 100 percent danger,” Pervaiz Elahi, the head of one of the four parties in Khan’s ruling coalition, told television broadcaster HUM News late on Tuesday.
“They all have got a tilt toward opposition,” the veteran politician added in an interview, referring to the four parties, which have a total of 20 seats in the lower house of parliament.
Without them, Khan’s party, which has 155 seats in the lower house, would fall short of the 172 needed to retain power.
Khan’s ministers have said Elahi would not part ways with the government, while other coalition partners have said they were weighing their options. A spokesman for Elahi’s party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Pakistan’s opposition seeks to throw out Khan after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance, and foreign policy. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.
The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.
It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.
“They have the required number ... even more than that,” Elahi said about the opposition.
Elahi, the speaker of the assembly in the largest province of Punjab has been negotiating with the opposition over the make-up of the next government in case of Khan’s fall.
The opposition and political analysts say Khan has fallen out with Pakistan’s powerful military whose support they see as critical for any political party to attain power in the way the former cricket star’s upstart party did four years ago.
Khan and the military deny the accusations.
Amid the numbers game, both sides have called for protest sit-in rallies outside parliament in Islamabad, the capital, ahead of the voting, which analysts say has strengthened the prospect of clashes and violence.
Read more: India says reviewing operating steps after missile accidentally fired into Pakistan
-
India says reviewing operating steps after missile accidentally fired into PakistanIndia is conducting a review of its procedures for operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems after accidentally launching a missile ... World News
-
Pakistan air force inducts its first batch of Chinese-built fighter jetsPakistan’s air force officially inducted its first batch of Chinese-built J-10C fighter jets on Friday, holding a ceremony in Islamabad with officials ... World News
-
ISIS suicide bomber of Pakistan mosque who killed 64 people was Afghan: PoliceAn ISIS suicide bomber who killed 64 people at a Shia mosque in northwest Pakistan last week was an Afghan exile who returned home to train for the ... World News
-
Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash that left three deadA key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, officials said Sunday, days after fighting between security forces left at least ... World News
-
Pakistani security forces kill militant in raid in northwestPakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in the country’s northwest, triggering a firefight that killed one militant, the military said ... World News
-
National Bank of Pakistan fined $55 mln by US regulatorsNational Bank of Pakistan (NBP) said on Friday it had reached an agreement with US regulators to pay $55 million in fines imposed on its New York ... Banking & Finance
-
Pakistani PM Khan wants TV debate with India’s Modi to resolve issuesPakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would like to have a televised debate with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to resolve ... World News
-
Pakistan allows India to deliver wheat to struggling KabulPakistan is allowing nuclear rival India to deliver tons of wheat to Afghans struggling through intensifying food shortages, two foreign ministry ... World News
-
Bill Gates visits Pakistan to discuss polio eradication with PM Imran KhanMicrosoft Corp co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates visited Pakistan on Thursday, meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss polio ... Healthy Living