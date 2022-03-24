.
US to take up to 100,000 Ukraine war refugees fleeing Russian invasion

Ukrainian refugees wait to board a bus to take them to a temporary shelter outside Przemysl Glowny train station, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Poland, March 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukrainian refugees wait to board a bus to take them to a temporary shelter outside Przemysl Glowny train station, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Poland, March 23, 2022. (Reuters)
US to take up to 100,000 Ukraine war refugees fleeing Russian invasion

AFP, Brussels

The US is to accept up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and provide an extra $1 billion in humanitarian aid to those impacted by the war, the White House said Thursday.

“The United States is announcing plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russia's aggression through the full range of legal pathways, including the US Refugee Admissions Program,” it said in a statement released as US President Joe Biden attended summits in Brussels focused on the war.

It added that the $1 billion (910 million euros) in extra aid “will provide food, shelter, clean water, medical supplies and other forms of assistance.”

Read more:

At least 64 verified attacks on health care in Ukraine, 18 mln affected: WHO

Armies must agree before civilian evacuation, Red Cross chief says

Germany eyes keeping coal plants open longer as backup

