Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Turkey, Ukrainian negotiator says
The next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday.
Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia unleashed an invasion last month, as “very difficult.”
