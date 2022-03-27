.
Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Turkey, Ukrainian negotiator says

Talks between Ukraine and Russia start at the Belarussian border on February 28 2022. (Twitter)
Talks between Ukraine and Russia start at the Belarussian border on February 28 2022. (Twitter)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Turkey, Ukrainian negotiator says

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday.

Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia unleashed an invasion last month, as “very difficult.”

