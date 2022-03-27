.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kyiv needs support, while talks with Russia must go on to end Ukraine war: Turkey

  • Font
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey September 27, 2020. Picture taken September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv needs support, while talks with Russia must go on to end Ukraine war: Turkey

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkey and other states must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself.

“If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day,” Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha international forum.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Ukrainians need to be supported by every means possible so they can defend themselves ... but the Russian case must be heard, one way or the other.”

Read more: Russia sowing deep hatred among Ukrainians, Zelenskyy warns

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More