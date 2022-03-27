Kyiv needs support, while talks with Russia must go on to end Ukraine war: Turkey
Turkey and other states must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself.
“If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day,” Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha international forum.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Ukrainians need to be supported by every means possible so they can defend themselves ... but the Russian case must be heard, one way or the other.”
Read more: Russia sowing deep hatred among Ukrainians, Zelenskyy warns
-
Ukraine’s Lugansk separatist region may hold referendum on joining Russia: PasechnikThe head of Ukraine’s Lugansk separatist region said Sunday it may hold a referendum on becoming part of Russia, after Moscow sent troops into its pro ... World News
-
With ties with Russia almost severed, science going solo on world’s woes, dreamsWithout Russian help, climate scientists worry how they’ll keep up their important work of documenting warming in the Arctic.Europe’s space agency is ... World News
-
Russia hits targets in Ukraine’s Lviv with cruise missiles: Russian defense ministryRussia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday. ... World News
-
Around 30,000 Ukraine refugees arrive in FranceSome 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in France, with half of them travelling through the country to other places such as Spain, French housing ... World News
-
Russia destroying oil depots and food warehouses: Ukrainian officialRussia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the government will have to disperse the stocks of both in the near ... World News
-
Russia sowing deep hatred among Ukrainians, Zelenskyy warnsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy angrily warned Moscow that it is sowing a deep hatred for Russia among his people, as constant artillery ... World News
-
Ukrainian traders export first grain by train to EuropeTraders have exported the first supplies of Ukrainian corn to Europe by train as the country’s sea ports remain blocked due to the Russian invasion, ... Economy