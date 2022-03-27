Kyiv needs support, while talks with Russia must go on to end Ukraine war: Turkey

Turkey and other states must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself.



“If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day,” Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha international forum.

“Ukrainians need to be supported by every means possible so they can defend themselves ... but the Russian case must be heard, one way or the other.”

