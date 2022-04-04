Britain keen to send new types of military aid to Ukraine: PM’s spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen to send new types of military aid to help Ukraine, Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday, adding that Kyiv had asked for help in defending against Russian ships.

“Certainly the prime minister is keen to look beyond what we have already provided,” the spokesman said, declining to provide specifics.

“We are aware of the requests from the Ukrainians for equipment to defend themselves from ships and we are looking into what we can do.”

