UK cuts all tariffs on Ukraine, bans more exports to Russia

Britain said it has dropped tariffs on all goods from Ukraine while slapping a ban on some technology exports to Moscow to help Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Responding to a direct request from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, the UK’s international trade department said Monday it had reduced “all tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine,” including key exports such as barley, honey, and poultry.

“The UK will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion,” international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.

At the same time, Britain announced it would prevent the export of “products and technology that Russia could use to repress the heroic people of Ukraine,” including possibly surveillance and interception equipment.

Last week, Britain boosted its sanctions regime against Russia, targeting army chiefs and adding import bans on silver, wood products and caviar.

The invasion has triggered an outburst of support from both sides of the Atlantic, with Western nations implementing a raft of financial penalties and funneling weapons into Ukraine to help Kyiv beat back Russian troops.

The latest UK measures come as Russia warns the conflict -- now in its third month -- risks escalating into World War III.

For months, Zelenskyy has been asking allies to do more -- including sending artillery and fighter jets -- vowing his forces could turn the tide of the war with more firepower.

Read more:

Ukraine proposes talks with Russia near besieged Mariupol plant

Ukraine's military says Russian forces are trying to storm Azovstal plant

Zelenskyy meets Blinken, Austin in Kyiv: Ukraine presidency