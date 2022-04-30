.
Russia says it hit 389 targets in Ukraine overnight

Local resident and nursery teacher Natalya Kalugina, 64, stands in a courtyard near a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Russia said on Saturday that its artillery units had struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight, including 35 control points, 15 arms and ammunition depots, and several areas where Ukrainian troops and equipment were concentrated.

Russia’s defense ministry said that its missiles had hit four ammunition and fuel depots.

