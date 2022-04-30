Russia says it hit 389 targets in Ukraine overnight

Russia said on Saturday that its artillery units had struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight, including 35 control points, 15 arms and ammunition depots, and several areas where Ukrainian troops and equipment were concentrated.

Russia’s defense ministry said that its missiles had hit four ammunition and fuel depots.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Shelling in Russia’s Bryansk region hits parts of oil terminal: Reports

Poland is restoring gas supplies halted by Russian firm

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy sees big risk that Russia talks will end