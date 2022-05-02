US embassy in Ukraine says it hopes to return to Kyiv by the end of May
The US embassy hopes to return to Kyiv by the end of May if conditions permit, its charge d’affaires said on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
US diplomats departed the Kyiv embassy nearly two weeks before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, moving some functions to the western city of Lviv before eventually relocating to neighboring Poland.
“We listen to the security professionals, and when they tell us we can go back we will go back,” the charge d’affaires, Kristina Kvien, told a news briefing.
Some Western countries have already moved their embassies back to Kyiv as the main focus of fighting in Ukraine has moved away from the capital to the east and south of the country.
Read more:
US Speaker Pelosi voices support in ‘fight for freedom’ in Zelenskyy meeting
Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskyy says
Blinken, Austin pledge return of US diplomats, more security assistance on Kyiv visit
-
US Speaker Pelosi voices support in ‘fight for freedom’ in Zelenskyy meetingUS Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president.Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed ... World News
-
Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskyy saysUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kyiv Sunday, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, President Volodymyr ... World News
-
Blinken, Austin pledge return of US diplomats, more security assistance on Kyiv visitWashington’s top diplomat and defense secretary both visited Kyiv on Sunday, and used the first official US visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded two ... World News