Elon Musk says he would lift twitter ban on former US President Trump

Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would lift Twitter’s ban on former US President Donald Trump if Musk’s deal to buy the global messaging platform is successful.

“I would reverse the ban,” the billionaire said at a Financial Times conference, noting that he doesn’t own Twitter yet, so “this is not like a thing that will definitely happen.”

The Tesla chief’s $44-billion deal to buy Twitter must still get the backing of shareholders and regulators, but he has voiced enthusiasm for less content moderation and fewer bans.

