New military bases in western Russia in response to NATO expansion: Defense minister

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that Moscow would create new military bases in western Russia in response to the expansion of NATO.

“By the end of the year, 12 military units and divisions will be established in the Western Military District,” Shoigu said at a meeting in televised remarks.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The army expects to receive more than two thousand units of military equipment and weapons, Shoigu added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, sending shockwaves across the world.

Moscow’s military campaign shook Sweden and Finland that - after decades of military non-alignment - decided to seek NATO membership despite warnings from the Kremlin.

Read more:

Ukraine says it gets $530 mln in US, UK grants from World Bank fund

Russian shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk kills 13: Regional governor

Pentagon warns war will stretch out despite Ukraine successes