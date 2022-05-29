.
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits frontlines of Kharkiv region in first visit outside Kyiv

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits frontlines of Kharkiv region in first visit outside Kyiv

Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops on the front lines in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday, the President’s office announced.

The visit marks his first official appearance outside Kyiv region since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

“You risk your lives for us all and for our country,” the President’s office website cited him as saying to the soldiers, adding that he handed out commendations and gifts.

Read more: Russia’s Putin says he’s willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments

