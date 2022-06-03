.
UK's Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

UK's Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was met with boos, jeers and some applause as he arrived at London's St Paul's Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday, reflecting the mounting pressure he is facing in office.

While former prime ministers received gentle applause as they arrived at the service, Johnson and his wife Carrie were met with boos and jeers from the large crowd of royal fans waiting outside the cathedral.

Some people clapped and cheered his arrival.

Johnson has been forced to apologise multiple times after his staff held a string of rule-breaking parties during national COVID-19 lockdowns, and he himself received a police fine for attending one event himself.

A growing number of lawmakers in his own party have called for Johnson to quit, with speculation he might face a leadership challenge.

