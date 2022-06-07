.
Russia ‘fully liberated’ residential areas of Sievierodonetsk: Defense minister

Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Moscow

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Moscow’s troops were in full control of the residential areas of Sievierodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine’s east.

“The residential areas of the city of Sievierodonetsk have been fully liberated,” Shoigu told a defense ministry meeting in televised remarks. The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over the city’s “industrial zone and the nearest settlements,” he added.

