Russia ‘fully liberated’ residential areas of Sievierodonetsk: Defense minister
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Moscow’s troops were in full control of the residential areas of Sievierodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine’s east.
“The residential areas of the city of Sievierodonetsk have been fully liberated,” Shoigu told a defense ministry meeting in televised remarks. The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over the city’s “industrial zone and the nearest settlements,” he added.
Developing