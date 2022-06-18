Dozens dead in Bangladesh monsoon floods: Police

Monsoon rains in Bangladesh have killed at least 25 people and unleashed devastating floods that left more than four million others stranded, police told AFP Saturday.
Lightning strikes during monsoon rains killed 21 people around the South Asian nation since Friday while four others died in landslides triggered by the storms, district police officers said.
